WWE News: Hidden Gems Moved On WWE Network, R-Truth Pretends to Be a Lamp

– If you’re a big fan of the WWE Hidden Gems, you may have to do a bit of searching for them in the new WWE Network layout. The Network got an update this week and the official Ask WWE Network Twitter account noted in response to a question that the Hidden Gems’ former home of “Collections” is no longer available. You can find the content via the “Originals” section and the “Home Video Classics” rail, search, or by searching.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out! Hidden Gems used to be part of the Collections tab which is no longer available. On the other hand you should be able to search for some related content on the app or check out the Home Video Classics rail under Originals. Thanks! ^JJ — Ask WWE Network (@AskWWENetwork) July 27, 2019

– Carmella shared a new video of R-Truth’s latest disguise, as he pretended to be a lamp at last night’s SmackVille to hide from people who wanted to claim his 24/7 Championship: