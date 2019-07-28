wrestling / News

WWE News: Hidden Gems Moved On WWE Network, R-Truth Pretends to Be a Lamp

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– If you’re a big fan of the WWE Hidden Gems, you may have to do a bit of searching for them in the new WWE Network layout. The Network got an update this week and the official Ask WWE Network Twitter account noted in response to a question that the Hidden Gems’ former home of “Collections” is no longer available. You can find the content via the “Originals” section and the “Home Video Classics” rail, search, or by searching.

– Carmella shared a new video of R-Truth’s latest disguise, as he pretended to be a lamp at last night’s SmackVille to hide from people who wanted to claim his 24/7 Championship:

