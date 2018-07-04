Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jason Jordan & Goldust at Special Olympics Event, WWE Asks About Superstars at 4th of July BBQs

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jason Jordan TLC WWE Main Event

– Jason Jordan shared a picture to Twitter of himself and Goldust at a 4th of July Special Olympics event. You can see the post below:

– WWE posted the following to Instagram, asking fans which star they’d like at their 4th of July BBQ:

You can only choose one… #FourthOfJuly

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Goldust, Jason Jordan, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

