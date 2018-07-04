wrestling / News
WWE News: Jason Jordan & Goldust at Special Olympics Event, WWE Asks About Superstars at 4th of July BBQs
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Jason Jordan shared a picture to Twitter of himself and Goldust at a 4th of July Special Olympics event. You can see the post below:
Having a great time doing an autograph signing for @specialolympics #2018usagames in Seattle! Such an amazing day with amazing athletes! #usagames #specialolympics #inclusion #risewithus pic.twitter.com/8f8bRueg5c
— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 4, 2018
– WWE posted the following to Instagram, asking fans which star they’d like at their 4th of July BBQ: