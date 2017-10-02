WWE News: Jeff Hardy Undergoing Surgery Tomorrow, Sasha Banks’ WWE 2K18 Entrance, Ali Posts Training Clip

– Jeff Hardy is set to undergo surgery tomorrow. Hardy is undergound the surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff that he suffered on the August 18th episode of Raw.

Hardy is expected to be out until late April or early May, which may put him out of WrestleMania 34.

– Sasha Banks’ WWE 2K18 entrance was released via Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown channel. You can see it below:

– Mustafa Ali posted the following video to Twitter, showing him training in the ring: