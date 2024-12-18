– WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura responded to a clip of his commentary from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he accurately predicted Cody Rhodes using the chair in his match against Kevin Owens. Ventura wrote earlier, “…and I’ll continue calling it as I see it on the next Saturday Night’s Main Event! Live from San Antonio, TX on January 25th 2025.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker attended last night’s NHL game featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Los Angeles Kings. He shared the following photo on his Instagram account from the game:

– Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Bayley, and more WWE Superstars spoke about how they developed their autographs, the strangest things they’ve signed, and autographs in their own collections.