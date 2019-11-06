WWE News: Featurette for Playing With Fire With John Cena, Kids Meal Partnership With Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, Total Divas Episode 9.6 Recap

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the new Nickelodeon comedy, Playing With Fire, starring John Cena. Cena offers a look around the sets for the film. You can check out that video featuring John Cena below.

New WWE toys available at Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s Head over to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants now, and with every purchase of a Star Pals Combo Meal, you will receive a toy featuring your favorite WWE Superstars! Toys are available in approximately 3,000 participating restaurants in the United States. The toys feature a WWE Championship buckle, launcher game, Superstar wristband and a card game you can play with all your friends. Check out the Star Pals WWE toys and visit Carlsstarpals.com and Hardeestarpals.com for more, including trivia and fun facts!

– E! Network released an episode recap version for this week’s Total Divas Episode 9.6. You can check out that clip below.