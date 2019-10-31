wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena in New Playing With Fire Featurette, Cesaro Celebrates 10th Anniversary of League of Legends, The Boogeyman Visits The Bump

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

– WWE released a short featurette video for the new John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire, which arrives in theaters on November 8. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown released a video of Cesaro visiting Riot Games for the 10th Anniversary of League of Legends. You can check out that video below.

– The Halloween shenanigans continued with The Boogeyman, as he visited The Bump this week. You can check out that clip of Boogeyman on The Bump below.

John Cena, Playing with Fire, The Boogeyman

