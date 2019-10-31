wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena in New Playing With Fire Featurette, Cesaro Celebrates 10th Anniversary of League of Legends, The Boogeyman Visits The Bump
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a short featurette video for the new John Cena comedy, Playing With Fire, which arrives in theaters on November 8. You can check out that video below.
– UpUpDownDown released a video of Cesaro visiting Riot Games for the 10th Anniversary of League of Legends. You can check out that video below.
– The Halloween shenanigans continued with The Boogeyman, as he visited The Bump this week. You can check out that clip of Boogeyman on The Bump below.
