WWE News: John Cena Reminds Fans of Bray Wyatt’s Nexus Past, Full WrestleMania 33 Raw Women’s Title Match

– John Cena wanted to make sure fans haven’t forgotten that Bray Wyatt used to be Husky Harris ahead of their match at WrestleMania. Cena posted the below pic of Wyatt in his Nexus days to Instagram on Sunday:

– WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Championship match from WrestleMania, with Bayley defending the title against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair: