WWE News: Playlist Showcases Every John Cena vs. Randy Orton Match, Great American Bash Night 1 Highlights, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– WWE Playlist this week showcased every match between John Cena and Randy Orton, and they’ve had quite a few. The 35-minute WWE Playlist video is available below.
– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Great American Bash. You can view those clips below.
– UpUpDownDown was back with more Battle of the Brands today between Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze. you can check out that latest video below.
