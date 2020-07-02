wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Showcases Every John Cena vs. Randy Orton Match, Great American Bash Night 1 Highlights, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Playlist this week showcased every match between John Cena and Randy Orton, and they’ve had quite a few. The 35-minute WWE Playlist video is available below.

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Great American Bash. You can view those clips below.










– UpUpDownDown was back with more Battle of the Brands today between Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze. you can check out that latest video below.

