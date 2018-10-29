Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Oliver Rips WWE Over Crown Jewel, Becky Lynch Comments on Evolution Win

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

-HBO’s John Oliver ripped into WWE again for going on with WWE Crown Jewel, joking that WWE has gone full heel, and shared his version of a commercial for the event…

– Becky Lynch posted the following on Twitter, commenting on her win at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…

article topics :

John Oliver, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading