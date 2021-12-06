WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He Had A ‘Hell of a Run’, Beth Phoenix Says Thank You, Highlights of NXT Wargames

– In a post on Twitter after last night’s NXT Wargames PPV, Johnny Gargano noted that he had a ‘hell of a run’ up to that point.

Gargano said that he would address his future with NXT and WWE on Tuesday.

– Beth Phoenix, who is definitely leaving NXT after tonight, took to Twitter to thank everyone.

She wrote: “The part that is real is how they made us feel. #WeAreNXT #ThankYou”

