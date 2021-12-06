wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He Had A ‘Hell of a Run’, Beth Phoenix Says Thank You, Highlights of NXT Wargames
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter after last night’s NXT Wargames PPV, Johnny Gargano noted that he had a ‘hell of a run’ up to that point.
Hell of a run..
Thank you all. ❤️#JohnnyTakeOver pic.twitter.com/VowS6CEHSg
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 6, 2021
Gargano said that he would address his future with NXT and WWE on Tuesday.
– Beth Phoenix, who is definitely leaving NXT after tonight, took to Twitter to thank everyone.
She wrote: “The part that is real is how they made us feel. #WeAreNXT #ThankYou”
The part that is real is how they made us feel. #WeAreNXT #ThankYou
— Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) December 6, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s PPV:
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by PS5 Scammer
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split