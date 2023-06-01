wrestling / News
WWE News: Julius Creed Lifts Ivy Nile, Top 10 Money in the Bank Ladder Crashes, Pride Collection Available
– WWE NXT Superstar Julius Creed showed off his strength by lifting up Ivy Nile while lifting some weights:
Starting to think @JuliusCreedWWE isn't human 🤯
📹: @ivynile_wwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cbRSwmPXOd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Money in the Bank Ladder Crashes:
– WWEShop.com has a new WWE Together Pride Collection now available. $7.50 of each item that is purchased will also be donated to Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign. You can get a look at the new collection below:
This Pride Month, WWE is teaming up with @LoveHasNo_! A portion of the proceeds of every sale of our WWE Together merchandise will be donated to @AdCouncil. https://t.co/BM4WqpeJSU pic.twitter.com/ARokGfMxER
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2023
