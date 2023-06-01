wrestling / News

WWE News: Julius Creed Lifts Ivy Nile, Top 10 Money in the Bank Ladder Crashes, Pride Collection Available

June 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Julius Creed WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT Superstar Julius Creed showed off his strength by lifting up Ivy Nile while lifting some weights:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Money in the Bank Ladder Crashes:

WWEShop.com has a new WWE Together Pride Collection now available. $7.50 of each item that is purchased will also be donated to Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign. You can get a look at the new collection below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Julius Creed, Money in the Bank, WWE, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading