wrestling / News

WWE News: Kane Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Now on Liv Morgan’s Throwback Lana Pics

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kane Broken Skull Sessions

– Kane is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced on Friday that Kane — who, of course, is now Mayor Glen Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee — will be Austin’s guest on the next episode, which airs on the Network on January 12th after NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II:

– The latest episode of WWE Now looks at Liv Morgan posting some throwback photos of Lana after the big Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding on Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Kane, Lana, Liv Morgan, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading