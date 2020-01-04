wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Now on Liv Morgan’s Throwback Lana Pics
– Kane is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced on Friday that Kane — who, of course, is now Mayor Glen Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee — will be Austin’s guest on the next episode, which airs on the Network on January 12th after NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II:
And @steveaustinBSR's next guest on #BrokenSkullSessions IS…
Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/e1aOynVRnX
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2020
IT'S GOTTA BE… IT'S GOTTA BE @KANEWWE!
The next episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions drops immediately following #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II one week from Sunday on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/BnyrdzY2XL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2020
– The latest episode of WWE Now looks at Liv Morgan posting some throwback photos of Lana after the big Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding on Raw:
