WWE News: Kane Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Now on Liv Morgan’s Throwback Lana Pics

– Kane is set to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced on Friday that Kane — who, of course, is now Mayor Glen Jacobs of Knox County, Tennessee — will be Austin’s guest on the next episode, which airs on the Network on January 12th after NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II:

– The latest episode of WWE Now looks at Liv Morgan posting some throwback photos of Lana after the big Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding on Raw: