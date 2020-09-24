wrestling / News
WWE News: Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven Preview Clip, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil 7, Superstars Play Fall Guys on UUDD
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview video for today’s NXT UK women’s title match featuring Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven. That video is available below:
– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a new Let’s Play video where she plays some more Resident Evil 7, which you can view below.
– Xavier Woods released a new DaParty Plays video today on UpUpDownDown where he, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Cesaro play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. You can view that Let’s Play video here:
