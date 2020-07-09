wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Reacts To NXT Title Win, Highlights From Great American Bash, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Say ‘Doomsday’ Is Coming For Double Champion
– After his NXT title win over Adam Cole on night two of NXT Great American Bash, double champion Keith Lee wrote about his victory on Twitter.
He wrote: “Game Changer. Moment Maker. Prophecy Ender. HISTORY MAKER. #FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless”
Game Changer. Moment Maker. Prophecy Ender.
HISTORY MAKER.#FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/SQklw7PpwK
— Undeniable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 9, 2020
– Speaking of last night, here are highlights from the episode:
– Karrion Kross and Scarlett posted teasers of possibly going after the new double champion on Twitter last night.
It’s a gift and a curse to know things before they happen…
Buckle up everyone,
because you’re in for a hell of a ride.#FallAndPray #TickTock #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/Mv1pRvilvC
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
Tick tock. ⏳
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 9, 2020
