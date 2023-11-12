wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Comments on Suspension at Supershow, Pretty Deadly Attend Chicago Wolves Game, Natalya Wishes Fans a Happy Diwali
– While he was suspended last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens still competed at last night’s WWE Supershow event in Johnson City, Tennessee. WWE released a clip of Owens at the event on Instagram, where Owens mentions the suspension, noting that Nick Aldis allowed him to fulfill his commitments by performing at the event.
Kevin Owens stated, “Thank you Nick Aldis for allowing me to fulfill my commitments this weekend, but I really don’t think I deserved to get suspended. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller deserve–! Anyway, I’ll call you.” You can view that clip below:
– WWE Superstars Pretty Deadly were guests at the Chicago Wolves game yesterday:
Having a blast with @KitWilson_PD and @EltonPrince_PD in attendance tonight!
– WWE India released a clip of Natalya wishing fans in India a Happy Diwali:
The Queen of Harts @NatbyNature wishes you a very #HappyDiwali, #India! 🪔 💗 #Diwali #WWEKiDiwali #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/yZtjuVUSHU
