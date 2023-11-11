Kevin Owens Gets ‘Suspended’ After Attacking Austin Theory & Grayson Waller On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens has been “suspended” after he broke Nick Aldis’ edict and attacked Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on this week’s WWE Smackdown. As reported, Owens was allowed to fill in for Corey Graves by Aldis as long as he didn’t get physical with anyone. Aldis said that Owens would be suspended if he did.

That came to pass after he was harrassed by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on tonight’s show. They poured water on Owens and mocked him, then threw the bottle at commentator Kevin Patrick. The last bit was the last straw for Owens and he attacked them, leading to his being suspended.

No word on how long the suspension will last.