Kevin Owens Set To Do Commentary On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens is filling in for Corey Graves at the commentary table for tonight’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Owens will be handling Graves’ commentary duties on tonight’s show, as Graves is away due to Carmella giving birth to their son on Wednesday.

The video features Owens walking up to GM Nick Aldis and saying that since he doesn’t have a match, he would like to fill in. Aldis agreed on one notion: Owens cannot get involved in matches and if he puts his hands on anyone, he will be suspended.