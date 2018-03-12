WWE News: Kid Rock Comments On WWE Hall of Fame Announcement, Becky Lynch & Naomi React to Fastlane Loss

– Kid Rock spoke with Billboard about the announcement that he is going into the WWE Hall of Fame. The rocker told the site that the induction is a “real honor” to him.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world,” he said. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

– Becky Lynch and Naomi posted to Twitter following their loss at Fastlane to Carmella and Natalya:

As much as they want to, they can't keep me down….. #WWEFastlane