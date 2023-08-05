– WWE released the new SummerSlam 2023 opening for tonight’s premium live event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock:

– WWE Superstars Baron Corbin, Omos, and Zoey Stark got to practice with the Detroit Pistons yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of their visit below:

What a time with these @WWE Superstars 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SYdP5ADvSb — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2023

– PWInsider reports that the SummerSlam Store in Detroit is selling exclusive Wrestling Buddies of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.