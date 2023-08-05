wrestling / News

WWE News: Kid Rock Featured in SummerSlam Cold Open, Superstars Visit Detroit Pistons, Exclusive Wrestling Buddies at SummerSlam Store,

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kid Rock

– WWE released the new SummerSlam 2023 opening for tonight’s premium live event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock:

– WWE Superstars Baron Corbin, Omos, and Zoey Stark got to practice with the Detroit Pistons yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of their visit below:

PWInsider reports that the SummerSlam Store in Detroit is selling exclusive Wrestling Buddies of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.

