WWE News: Kid Rock Featured in SummerSlam Cold Open, Superstars Visit Detroit Pistons, Exclusive Wrestling Buddies at SummerSlam Store,
August 5, 2023
– WWE released the new SummerSlam 2023 opening for tonight’s premium live event featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock:
– WWE Superstars Baron Corbin, Omos, and Zoey Stark got to practice with the Detroit Pistons yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of their visit below:
What a time with these @WWE Superstars 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SYdP5ADvSb
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2023
.@ZoeyStarkWWE from half-court! 🏀 🎯
Thank you to the @DetroitPistons for having us! pic.twitter.com/4qOCwOqDq8
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2023
– PWInsider reports that the SummerSlam Store in Detroit is selling exclusive Wrestling Buddies of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.