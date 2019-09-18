wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Comments on Brock Lesnar Match, Carmella On Why She Came to Charlotte Flair’s Aid

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Brock Lesnar

– Kofi Kingston is ready to take it to Brock Lesnar when they meet in the ring on Smackdown’s FOX debut. After Lesnar attacked him immediately after he accepted a challenge from the Beast for a WWE Championship match on the October 4th episode, Kingston posted to Twitter:

– WWE shared video of Carmella explaining why she came to Charlotte Flair’s aid when Bayley and Sasha Banks double-teamed Flair. Carmella said that while she’s Bayley’s friend, it wasn’t a fair situation and it didn’t sit well with her:

