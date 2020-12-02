wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Kisses Asuka In New TikTok Video, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, WWE Stock Update
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Lana posted a new video to her TikTok page in which she celebrates her win on RAW with Asuka, by doing a little dancing and surprising Asuka with a kiss.
She wrote: “I was so happy that Asuka got my back & that we won that I kissed her! I love Asuka & she is my best friend #fyp #wwe #foryourpage #christmas #foryou.”
@thelanawwe3
I was so happy that Asuka got my back & that we won that I kissed her! I ❤️ Asuka & she is my best friend 💖 #fyp #wwe #foryourpage #christmas #foryou
– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring The New Day, Adam Cole, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Raquel Gonzalez and more.
– WWE stock opened at $44.48 per share this morning.
