WWE News: Lex Luger Joins Mattel Elite Squad for Action Figure Reveals, Lola Vice’s Entrance Theme, This Week’s NXT Video Highlights

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lex Luger, WWE Elite Squad Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– Former WWE Superstar Lex Luger joined the WWE Mattel Elite Squad earlier today to check out some of the new WWE Mattel action figure reveals, including the latest wave of the Monday Night War figures coming to Walmart soon. You can check out that video below:

– The entrance theme “Te Lo Rompo” is now available for Lola Vice:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT show:

Lex Luger, Lola Vice, NXT, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeffrey Harris

