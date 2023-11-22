wrestling / News
WWE News: Lex Luger Joins Mattel Elite Squad for Action Figure Reveals, Lola Vice’s Entrance Theme, This Week’s NXT Video Highlights
November 22, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Lex Luger joined the WWE Mattel Elite Squad earlier today to check out some of the new WWE Mattel action figure reveals, including the latest wave of the Monday Night War figures coming to Walmart soon. You can check out that video below:
– The entrance theme “Te Lo Rompo” is now available for Lola Vice:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT show:
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Importance of WWE Sunday Night Heat, Recalls Beyond The Mat
- Jake Roberts Says Ultimate Warrior’s Input In Their Feud Was ‘Non-Existent’
- NWA Powerrr Added to The CW App, Note On Reactions Within Company
- Undertaker Doesn’t Think He’d Have Gotten 30 Years out Of American Badass Character