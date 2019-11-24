wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Attacks Angel Garza During TakeOver, Denzel Curry on Tonight’s WarGames Event
November 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a backstage video from tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event showing Lio Rush delivering a sneak attack to Angel Garza. Garza was in action against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at tonight’s event. Rush attacked Garza after he picked up the victory. You can check out that video clip in the player below.
– Rapper Denzel Curry was in attendance at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. His song was the official theme for tonight’s event. You can check out his comments on tonight’s event below.
