WWE News: Liv Morgan Beats Expectations After Recent Injury, Talent Set For London, Notes on Smackdown

– As previously reported, Liv Morgan made her return to WWE last night after being out of action due to injury. She is now set to wrestle at Money in the Bank in London next week. According to Fightful Select, WWE sources were concerned that she would miss the entire summer, so she was back sooner than expected.

– While they’re not booked for Money in the Bank, Omos, Tamina, Pretty Deadly, Rick Boogs & Lacey Evans will be in London next week to do media appearances.

– Last night’s Smackdown was the highest-grossing event in Lafayette, Louisiana in WWE history.

– Next week’s Smackdown will be taped a few hours ahead of when it airs, as it will be live in London.