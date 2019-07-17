WWE News: Liv Morgan Trending After New Storyline Tease, Peyton Royce Comments on Keeping Titles

– Liv Morgan’s new storyline tease got her trending on social media. Morgan was trending on Twitter via the hashtag #SmackdownLIV after she lost to Charlotte Flair, then grabbed Corey Graves’ headset and said, “Charlotte was right and when I come back I’m going to be real!”

Morgan posted to Twitter with the hashtag, showing her appreciation to fans with a heart:

– Peyton Royce commented on the IIconics losing their match to Kabuki Warriors by countout but retaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. As she noted, the team have now been champions for 100 days: