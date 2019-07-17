wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Trending After New Storyline Tease, Peyton Royce Comments on Keeping Titles
– Liv Morgan’s new storyline tease got her trending on social media. Morgan was trending on Twitter via the hashtag #SmackdownLIV after she lost to Charlotte Flair, then grabbed Corey Graves’ headset and said, “Charlotte was right and when I come back I’m going to be real!”
Morgan posted to Twitter with the hashtag, showing her appreciation to fans with a heart:
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2019
– Peyton Royce commented on the IIconics losing their match to Kabuki Warriors by countout but retaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. As she noted, the team have now been champions for 100 days:
It takes more than just athleticism to be a CHAMPION 😂😂😂#100Days #AndStill #LongestReigning #AndDefending #WWEWOMENSTAGTEAMCHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 https://t.co/heqEpZzBhc
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) July 17, 2019
