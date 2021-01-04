WWE News: Lucha House Party Still Listed On RAW Roster, Bellas’ Book Getting Paperback Release, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas

– Even though the group recently made an appearance on NXT, Lucha House Party are still listed as members of the RAW roster. Gran Metallik is set to face NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar on this week’s episode.

– The Bella Twins’ memoir Incomparable will get a paperback release on January 12.

– Speaking of the Bellas, here’s a synopsis for this week’s episode of Total Bellas: “The Bella family is shocked to learn that Kathy must undergo a risky, emergency brain surgery; the Bella pregnancy journey nears the finish line as one of the twins goes into labor.”