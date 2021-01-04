wrestling / News
WWE News: Lucha House Party Still Listed On RAW Roster, Bellas’ Book Getting Paperback Release, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Even though the group recently made an appearance on NXT, Lucha House Party are still listed as members of the RAW roster. Gran Metallik is set to face NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar on this week’s episode.
– The Bella Twins’ memoir Incomparable will get a paperback release on January 12.
– Speaking of the Bellas, here’s a synopsis for this week’s episode of Total Bellas: “The Bella family is shocked to learn that Kathy must undergo a risky, emergency brain surgery; the Bella pregnancy journey nears the finish line as one of the twins goes into labor.”
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW