wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige in a Skintight Outfit Tops Superstar Instagram Photos, Full Summerslam 2019 Match Videos, WWE Now Recaps NXT TakeOver
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Paige, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano with his dog, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
View this post on Instagram
Johnny says Pawdme is too young for her own IG. So she wanted me to let everyone know that it’s her Dad’s Birthday. She loves him so much and he’s her favorite human in the whole world. She understands that’s a little awkward for her to be telling ME (her own mother) that to my face, but it’s ok. He’s my favorite human too. Happy Birthday to Pawdmé’s Dad, @thejohnnygargano
From @WWE_MandyRose to @RealPaigeWWE, which Superstars snapped your favorite photos this week? 📸https://t.co/uM1yr9fZqD pic.twitter.com/wuDpitYhNs
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
– Two full Summerslam 2019 matches have been made available, including AJ Styles vs. Ricochet for the US title and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus. You can view those two full match videos below.
– A new WWE Now video was released recapping last night’s NXT TakeOver XXX event. In the main event, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT World title. That video is available below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- Brodie Lee Says It’s Cool Three Members Of The Wyatt Family Are In Title Matches This Weekend
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally