WWE News: Paige in a Skintight Outfit Tops Superstar Instagram Photos, Full Summerslam 2019 Match Videos, WWE Now Recaps NXT TakeOver

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige WWE raw 112017 Paige's

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Paige, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano with his dog, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

Me Gusta

– Two full Summerslam 2019 matches have been made available, including AJ Styles vs. Ricochet for the US title and Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus. You can view those two full match videos below.

– A new WWE Now video was released recapping last night’s NXT TakeOver XXX event. In the main event, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to capture the NXT World title. That video is available below.

