WWE News: Matt Riddle Pulled From Live Events, Drew McIntyre Update, Johnny Gargano Set For Smackdown Dark Match

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Matt Riddle has been pulled from WWE live events this weekend.

– The website also noted that Drew McIntyre is legitimately medically disqualified due to injury and won’t be at Smackdown.

– Johnny Gargano will be at Smackdown, for a dark match main event with Kevin Owens against The Usos.

Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Joseph Lee

