WWE News: Michael Buffer Thinks Lilian Garcia Is Wrestling’s Best Ring Announcer, SummerSlam 1988 Highlights Video

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lilian Garcia

– Boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer says that Lilian Garcia is the best ring announcer in pro wrestling history. Buffer was asked about the best ring announcers in the industry in a post on Twitter, and pointed to Garcia as the “best ever”:

Gacria saw the post and replied:

– WWE shared the following video with highlights from the first SummerSlam in 1988:

