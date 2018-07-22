WWE News: Michael Buffer Thinks Lilian Garcia Is Wrestling’s Best Ring Announcer, SummerSlam 1988 Highlights Video

– Boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer says that Lilian Garcia is the best ring announcer in pro wrestling history. Buffer was asked about the best ring announcers in the industry in a post on Twitter, and pointed to Garcia as the “best ever”:

All great choices there..no doubt about it though with Lilian Garcia at the top and I bet everyone named will agree she’s the BEST EVER pro wrestling ring announcer (and she always blew the house up singing the National Anthem)! #LetsGetReadyToRumble ® https://t.co/ILRKO6tGmR — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) July 17, 2018

Gacria saw the post and replied:

Wow @Michael_Buffer that is a HUGE compliment coming from you! 😱 Been a big fan of your work for years. Hopefully our paths will cross soon. Thanks again! 😊 #Honored https://t.co/mHahfySg0v — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 17, 2018

