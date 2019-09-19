WWE News: Mick Foley & Jeff Jarrett in Hidden Gems Clip, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Visit Children’s Hospitals

– The latest WWE Hidden Gems clip features Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett and more. You can see the clip below for the latest addition to the network, which was Cactus Jack, Bad Company, and Rock N’ Roll RPMs battling Jarrett, the Rock N’ Roll Express, and the Top Guns at AWA’s Road to SuperClash III in 1988:

– As you can see below, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended handprint ceremonies with WWE partner Hope On Wheels on Thuesday for Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center, Children’s National Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital:

DC Days is well on its way! We kicked today off with 3 handprint ceremonies at @AllChildrens, @childrenshealth, and @LombardiCancer. Plus today we’re joined with special guests @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/3S6j4UztPU — Hope On Wheels (@hopeonwheels) September 18, 2019