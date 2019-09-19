wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley & Jeff Jarrett in Hidden Gems Clip, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Visit Children’s Hospitals
– The latest WWE Hidden Gems clip features Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett and more. You can see the clip below for the latest addition to the network, which was Cactus Jack, Bad Company, and Rock N’ Roll RPMs battling Jarrett, the Rock N’ Roll Express, and the Top Guns at AWA’s Road to SuperClash III in 1988:
– As you can see below, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended handprint ceremonies with WWE partner Hope On Wheels on Thuesday for Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center, Children’s National Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital:
DC Days is well on its way! We kicked today off with 3 handprint ceremonies at @AllChildrens, @childrenshealth, and @LombardiCancer. Plus today we’re joined with special guests @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/3S6j4UztPU
— Hope On Wheels (@hopeonwheels) September 18, 2019
Such an amazing day guys! Thank you so much! https://t.co/WNBwDdXuki
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW
- Eric Bischoff on nWo Sting’s Influence on Crow String Storyline, How Pre-Planned Crow Sting Was
- Booker T Is Considering Pushing to Manage Street Profits, Talks Advice For Them
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shane Douglas’ Issues With the Kliq, His Dean Douglas Character Not Working