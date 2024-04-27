wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Reacts to Cody Rhodes Finishing the Story, Grayson Waller Calls Himself the Tom Brady of WWE, Kofi Kingston Delivers Custom Title to

April 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Mick Foley shared a video showing his reaction to Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:

– In a new video, Grayson Waller called himself the Tom Brady of WWE:

– The Patriots released a video showing Kofi Kingston giving a custom WWE title belt to Drake Maye:

Cody Rhodes, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, Mick Foley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

