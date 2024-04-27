wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Reacts to Cody Rhodes Finishing the Story, Grayson Waller Calls Himself the Tom Brady of WWE, Kofi Kingston Delivers Custom Title to
– Mick Foley shared a video showing his reaction to Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:
– In a new video, Grayson Waller called himself the Tom Brady of WWE:
The Tom Brady of WWE pic.twitter.com/3di7AecaCv
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 25, 2024
– The Patriots released a video showing Kofi Kingston giving a custom WWE title belt to Drake Maye:
.@TrueKofi delivers a custom @WWE belt for @DrakeMaye2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdDXvrMGsX
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024