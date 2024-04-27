– Mick Foley shared a video showing his reaction to Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:

– In a new video, Grayson Waller called himself the Tom Brady of WWE:

The Tom Brady of WWE pic.twitter.com/3di7AecaCv — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 25, 2024

– The Patriots released a video showing Kofi Kingston giving a custom WWE title belt to Drake Maye: