WWE News: The Mighty Say Street Profits’ Party is Over, Seth Rollins Attends CrossFit Games

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Mighty

– The Mighty appeared in a new video in which they blame the Street Profits for their loss during this week’s NXT to Heavy Machinery. You can see the video below, in which they say that “party time is over”:

– Seth Rollins appeared at the CrossFit Games. You can see pics below, courtesy of ESPN’s Sam Farber:

NXT, Seth Rollins, Street Profits, The Mighty, Jeremy Thomas

