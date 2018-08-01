wrestling / News
WWE News: The Mighty Say Street Profits’ Party is Over, Seth Rollins Attends CrossFit Games
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– The Mighty appeared in a new video in which they blame the Street Profits for their loss during this week’s NXT to Heavy Machinery. You can see the video below, in which they say that “party time is over”:
– Seth Rollins appeared at the CrossFit Games. You can see pics below, courtesy of ESPN’s Sam Farber:
Awesome having @WWE Superstar @WWERollins on set with us at the 2018 @Reebok @CrossFitGames
He talked about how much the @CrossFit methodology and community helps him in the ring. pic.twitter.com/wXYBbjc2yg
— Sam Farber (@SamFarberLive) August 1, 2018