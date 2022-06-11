wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Explains Why He Doesn’t Use The 054 Anymore, Highlights From Talking Smack, Candice LeRae Set For Convention Appearance

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali explained why he no longer uses the 054, a reverse 450 splash, as his finisher anymore.

He wrote: “Yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward.

– WWE has shared the following highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been announced for the River City Wrestling Con today.

