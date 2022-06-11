wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Explains Why He Doesn’t Use The 054 Anymore, Highlights From Talking Smack, Candice LeRae Set For Convention Appearance
June 11, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali explained why he no longer uses the 054, a reverse 450 splash, as his finisher anymore.
He wrote: “Yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward.”
yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward. https://t.co/wVs4D7XdAo
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 11, 2022
– WWE has shared the following highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:
– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been announced for the River City Wrestling Con today.
Come see @CandiceLeRae (in her first appearance back) and I in Jacksonville tomorrow! @RCWCofficial pic.twitter.com/vfdTr5eIob
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout
- MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments
- Jeff Jarrett On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA, His Reaction To Styles Leaving The Company
- Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day