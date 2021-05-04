wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali on Adjustments During Ramadan, Raquel Gonzalez Watch party
– Today.com recently spoke to WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, who discussed adjustments to his dieting and training regiment for his WWE career during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Mustafa Ali said the following on his fasting routine during Ramadan:
“No, we don’t fast for 30 days straight, I assure you. We’ll get water at some point. ‘Oh, Ramadan, is that when you guys don’t eat for 30 days?’ No! No, ‘cause I would die (laughs). No. That’s my big takeaway, ladies and gentlemen: We have water and we have food before sunrise and after sunset. We’re good. We’re great. We’re happy.”
– WWE will be holding a Watch Party with NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez later today on TikTok at 2:00 pm EST. Gonzalez will be watching her match with Io Shirai from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Join #WWENXT #WomensChampion @RaquelWWE for a WWE Watch Party live on @TikTok TODAY at 2pm ET!https://t.co/cLBeO4OnmD
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
