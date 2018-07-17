WWE News: Naomi Reacts to MJ Jenkins’ Performance Center Signing, Stock Up

– Noami posted to Twitter to react to MJ Jenkins, who accused Naomi of stealing her look back in 2016, joining the latest WWE Performance Center class. Jenkins, who was trained by Johnny Rodz and the Dudley Boyz, accused Naomi of stealing her look that year and there was some social media feuding between the two, although Jenkins later congratulated Naomi on winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship in February of 2017.

When asked about Jenkins signing with the Performance Center, Naomi said:

Even though sis tried to shade me I wish her the best and hope she does well https://t.co/b760t8uuMq — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 17, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $80.53, up $1.14 (1.44%) from the previous closing price. This is a new high, and the first time the stock has closed above $80.