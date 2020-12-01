WWE News: Napoleon Dynamite Star Jon Heder on Uncool With Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley on Chasing Glory, More Raw Video Highlights

– The latest episode of Uncool With Alexa Bliss is out today. For this week’s episode, Alexa Bliss interviews Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder. Here’s an official description for the WWE podcast:

The “Napoleon Dynamite” star reveals the similarities between himself and the awkward character he made famous, the origins of “the dance” and the challenges of dating in high school as a twin.

– NXT Superstar is the guest for the latest episode of Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia, which is now available to view on the WWE Network.

