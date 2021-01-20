wrestling / News
WWE News: New Performance Center Class To Report Next Month, Top Ten Royal Rumble Title Changes, WWWF Milestone Hits 50th Anniversary
– PWInsider reports that a new class for the WWE Performance Center will report next month, which will likely include Anthony Henry and Saree.
– Monday was the 50th anniversary of Ivan Koloff’s WWWF championship victory over Bruno Sammartino, which ended Sammartino’s over seven-year reign.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten title changes in Royal Rumble history.
