WWE News: New Performance Center Class To Report Next Month, Top Ten Royal Rumble Title Changes, WWWF Milestone Hits 50th Anniversary

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

PWInsider reports that a new class for the WWE Performance Center will report next month, which will likely include Anthony Henry and Saree.

– Monday was the 50th anniversary of Ivan Koloff’s WWWF championship victory over Bruno Sammartino, which ended Sammartino’s over seven-year reign.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten title changes in Royal Rumble history.

