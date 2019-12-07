WWE News: Nia Jax Training at the Performance Center, Ryder and Hawkins Hunt for Figures in Chicago, Smackdown in 3 Minutes

– WWE Superstar Nia Jax shared a short clip on her Instagram account, showing her running the ropes at the Performance Center in Orlando. You can check out that clip below. She wrote, “Testing out the new knees!” Jax is still currently on the injury shelf and recently had to undergo double-ACL surgery.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins shared a new vlog for their Major WF Podcast channel where they hunt for figures at Quake Collectibles in Chicago. You can check out that video below.

– The WWE on FOX channel released a Smackdown in 3 Minutes recap. You can check out that video below.