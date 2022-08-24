WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar

– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):

* Tamina and Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH

* Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin

– Nikki ASH released the following video:

– WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below: