WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):
* Tamina and Dana Brooke vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH
* Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin
– Nikki ASH released the following video:
– WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
