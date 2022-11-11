wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On When Tiffany Stratton Will Be Back, Preview For Latest Table For 3, Final Moments Of Last 10 Survivor Series Events

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tiffany Stratton is expected to return to WWE NXT in a few weeks. As previously noted, she has been dealing with an injury.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the final moments of the last ten Survivor Series events.

– Here is a preview for tonight’s Table For 3, which includes JBL, Rey Mysterio and Booker T.

