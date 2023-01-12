wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on William Regal’s New Backstage Role, The Undertaker & Becky Lynch Bundles on Rainbow Six Siege, Lynch Set for Next Week’s The Kelly Clarkson Show
– As noted , William Regal has rejoined WWE as the new Vice President of Global Talent Development. PWInsider also reports today that under his new new position, Regal has to attend all the Raw and SmackDown TV tapings moving forwards. He’s recently been attending a number of the recent TV broadcasts.
Also, He did reportedly not attend this past Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special in Orlando, Florida. The show featured his son Charlie Dempsey picking up a win over Hank Walker.
– New bundles for The Undertaker and Becky Lynch are now available for Rainbow Six Siege. You can check out the preview video for the in-game WWE bundles below:
It’s time to earn your @WWE Championship Title in #RainbowSixSiege. Don’t miss out on the Undertaker and Becky Lynch bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn! pic.twitter.com/L2eT9QEPxq
— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 12, 2023
– Per 1iota.com, Becky Lynch will be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 19.
