Backstage Note on New Official Title for William Regal in WWE

– PWInsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. As previously reported, William Regal began working at WWE again behind-the-scenes starting last week. Per the report, Regal’s new official title in WWE is Vice President, Global Talent Development.

William Regal recently departed from AEW to return to WWE. It’s reported that he cannot appear on WWE television for the rest of the year as part of the condition to be released from his AEW contract.

Previously, WWE released Regal in January 2022. He later signed with AEW in March of that year. One year later, he’s now back in WWE.