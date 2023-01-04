William Regal Officially Working For WWE Again

PWInsider reports that William Regal is officially back in WWE working at his new position, as he started this morning. Regal was released from the company in January of last year, before heading to AEW in March. Towards the end of the year, Tony Khan let Regal out of his deal so he could go back and work with his son, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey. Regal will not be allowed to appear on TV for one year.

Regal noted the end of his AEW deal last week, thanking AEW and Khan for a ‘lovely time’ and shooting down reports he had issues with the company.