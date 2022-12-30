William Regal Confirms AEW Deal Is Over, Thanks Tony Khan

In a post to Twitter, William Regal confirmed that his AEW deal ended yesterday and thanked Tony Khan for what he said was a ‘lovely time’. He also once again shot down reports that he had issues with his time in the company, although didn’t call anyone out specifically.

He wrote: “Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed, I had a lovely time working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes.”

