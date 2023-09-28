– PWInsider reports that the recently trademarked ring name of “Jaida Parker” has been given to NXT talent Tiana Caffey. The name was reportedly not created for the newly signed Jade Cargill.

– PWInsider also reports that the ticket pre-sale code for the WWE Holiday Tour events is CHEER. This includes the upcoming Madison Square Garden show on December 26.

– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Superstars Imitating John Cena: