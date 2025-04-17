– PWInsider reports that WWE is filming the official WrestleMania 41 set reveal later today and it will debut later on YouTube. Additionally, PWInsider reports that this is the first WrestleMania entrance set in decades that wasn’t designed by Jason Robinson, who exited WWE last September.

Also, PWInsider notes that there was talk this week about the new set integrated some type of fan seating. More details aren’t available other than that the idea was something that was discussed.

– WWE released a new WrestleMania 41 vlog for Jey Uso:

Jey Uso kicks off his busy week before he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Watch Uso as he soaks in the moment while he arrives to Las Vegas for the biggest week of his career.

– WWE Playlist showcased the Road to the Intercontinental Title Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 41: