WWE News: ‘NSync Member Wishes Team Hell No Good Luck at Extreme Rules, Total Bellas Clip

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Team Hell No WWE Smackdown 62618

– ‘NSync member Joey Fatone posted to Twitter wishing Team Hell No good luck in their Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules. Fatone, an avowed wrestling fan, posted his best wishes after Kane said he was a fan of ‘NSync during this past week’s Smackdown:

– Here is a new clip from Total Bellas ahead of tonight’s episode. The clip is described as follows:

“Nikki and her girls board a party bus for the bachelorette party and talk about being the perfect woman. ”

