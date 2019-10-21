wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Cruiserweights Reportedly Coming to 205 Live This Week, Dark Match For Raw, Tonight’s Photoshoot
October 21, 2019
– 205 Live will see a host of incoming cruiserweights this week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports: that there will be an “influx” of NXT cruiserweights coming to the show starting with Friday’s episode.
– The site also notes that tonight’s locally-advertised main event is a steel cage match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, likely the dark match.
– Tonight’s episode of Photoshoot that debuts on the Network at 8 PM ET will focus on Kane, with the following synopsis:
WWE Legend Kane looks back at the moments that defined his 20-plus-year career in sports-entertainment.
