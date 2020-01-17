WWE News: NXT Takeover UK Tops WWE Network Viewing, Recent Attendance Figures

– NXT Takeover UK: Blackpool II beat out Kane and Steve Austin to top the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The WON reports that the most-watched shows for the week ending Thursday were:

1. NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II

2. Broken Skull Sessions (Kane)

3. NXT from 1/8

4. TLC 2019 PPV

5. 2019 Royal Rumble

6. Broken Skull Sessions (Bill Goldberg)

7. Broken Skull Sessions (Undertaker)

– The Newsletter also reports the following attendance numbers for the past week:

* January 10th: 7,000 (Smackdown Taping – Evansville, Indiana)

* January 11th: 3,000 (NXT Live Event – Dayton, Ohio)

* January 11th: 300 (NXT Live Event – Fort Pierce, Florida)

* January 12th: 1,000 (NXT Live Event – Buffalo, New York)

* January 12th: 3,000 (Smackdown Live Event – Corbin, Kentucky)

* January 12th: 2,500 (NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II)

* January 13th: 6,000 (Raw Taping – Lexington, Kentucky)