wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover UK Tops WWE Network Viewing, Recent Attendance Figures
– NXT Takeover UK: Blackpool II beat out Kane and Steve Austin to top the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The WON reports that the most-watched shows for the week ending Thursday were:
1. NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II
2. Broken Skull Sessions (Kane)
3. NXT from 1/8
4. TLC 2019 PPV
5. 2019 Royal Rumble
6. Broken Skull Sessions (Bill Goldberg)
7. Broken Skull Sessions (Undertaker)
– The Newsletter also reports the following attendance numbers for the past week:
* January 10th: 7,000 (Smackdown Taping – Evansville, Indiana)
* January 11th: 3,000 (NXT Live Event – Dayton, Ohio)
* January 11th: 300 (NXT Live Event – Fort Pierce, Florida)
* January 12th: 1,000 (NXT Live Event – Buffalo, New York)
* January 12th: 3,000 (Smackdown Live Event – Corbin, Kentucky)
* January 12th: 2,500 (NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II)
* January 13th: 6,000 (Raw Taping – Lexington, Kentucky)
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix in Visible Pain and Struggles to Leave Ring at Last Night’s AEW TV Taping (Spoilers, Video)
- More Details on Impact Wrestling Channel Ban on Twitch, Impact Working to Lift Suspension
- The Undertaker Reportedly at WWE Performance Center Today, Offering Feedback to NXT Roster
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hulk Hogan Whipping David Flair at Souled Out ’99, Ric Claiming Hogan Went Too Far