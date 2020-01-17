wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover UK Tops WWE Network Viewing, Recent Attendance Figures

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II

– NXT Takeover UK: Blackpool II beat out Kane and Steve Austin to top the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The WON reports that the most-watched shows for the week ending Thursday were:

1. NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II
2. Broken Skull Sessions (Kane)
3. NXT from 1/8
4. TLC 2019 PPV
5. 2019 Royal Rumble
6. Broken Skull Sessions (Bill Goldberg)
7. Broken Skull Sessions (Undertaker)

– The Newsletter also reports the following attendance numbers for the past week:

* January 10th: 7,000 (Smackdown Taping – Evansville, Indiana)
* January 11th: 3,000 (NXT Live Event – Dayton, Ohio)
* January 11th: 300 (NXT Live Event – Fort Pierce, Florida)
* January 12th: 1,000 (NXT Live Event – Buffalo, New York)
* January 12th: 3,000 (Smackdown Live Event – Corbin, Kentucky)
* January 12th: 2,500 (NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II)
* January 13th: 6,000 (Raw Taping – Lexington, Kentucky)

