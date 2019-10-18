WWE News: NXT UK Hits Anniversary, New Referee Signed, Sasha Banks & More Signing Appearances

– Thursday marked the first anniversary of the first episode of NXT UK. You can see our own Larry Csonka’s review of Thursday’s episode here.

– OVW announced that Stephon Smith has signed full-time with WWE:

Breaking: #OVW alumni @StephonSmithWWE signed by @WWE as a full time referee. Congrats, we couldn't be more proud! OVW…come train with the best. More info on classes https://t.co/kPypO3z0Iz pic.twitter.com/pc1ceU0TQD — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) October 17, 2019

– Sasha Banks has a signing appearance tomorrow at the Cricket Wireless in Indianapolis, Indiana at 8403 Michigan Road. Autographs are first come, first served. You can 317-493-5860 for more information; the appearance starts at 11 AM. In addition, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are signing on October 20th at 4 PM at the Fandemic Tour in the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.